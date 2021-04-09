iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.80. 263,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,488,936. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $125.52 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.24.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

