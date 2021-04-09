iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

