iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,233 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 34,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 46,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 453,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 541,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,626,855. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

