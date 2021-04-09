iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,093,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

