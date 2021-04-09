iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 927,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,093,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

