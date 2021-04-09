iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 581,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,093,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

