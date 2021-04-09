iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Trading Up 1.8%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING)’s share price were up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.96. Approximately 167,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 201,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.