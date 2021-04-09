iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 153.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.96% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $28,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.