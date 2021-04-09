iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.97. 26,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 31,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.