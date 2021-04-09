iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Stock Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,729 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at $827,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $38.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

