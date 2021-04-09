iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 199,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,347,182 shares.The stock last traded at $148.55 and had previously closed at $149.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

