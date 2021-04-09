iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $448.71 and last traded at $448.20. Approximately 1,422,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,225,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.15.

