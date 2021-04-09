iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.71. 1,324,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,287,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

