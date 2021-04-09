iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Boosted by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock remained flat at $$160.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.