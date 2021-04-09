iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.54. 47,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.46 and its 200-day moving average is $228.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

