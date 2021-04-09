iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.