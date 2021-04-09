iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,185. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $268.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

