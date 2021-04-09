iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $410.70. 68,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.29 and a 52-week high of $410.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

