iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $410.41. 98,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.29 and a 1-year high of $410.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

