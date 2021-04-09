iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. 46,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

