iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $109.47. 79,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.