iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

