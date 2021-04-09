iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.45. 75,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

