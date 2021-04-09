iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $125.45. 75,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,821. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

