iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF comprises 1.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.07. 18,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,563. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

