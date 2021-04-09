iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 64,627 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

