Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $431,134.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00085830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038166 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

