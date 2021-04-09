Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Get Isoray alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Isoray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,334,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.