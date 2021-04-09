Italian Lira Price Hits $0.0000 (ITL)

Italian Lira (CURRENCY:ITL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Italian Lira has traded 95.5% higher against the US dollar. One Italian Lira coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Italian Lira has a market capitalization of $291,375.22 and $1.00 worth of Italian Lira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Italian Lira Profile

Italian Lira is a coin. Italian Lira’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,999,999,998 coins. Italian Lira’s official website is www.italianlira.ws . Italian Lira’s official Twitter account is @ItalianliraWs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Italian Libra was developed by a team of young people living on 5 continents linked by a single project: create a decentralized payment system where its essential meaning is money digitization. ITL focuses on the public, the citizen looking for a clear alternative for the economic future of the countries without commissions or barriers, through crypto-currencies. “

Italian Lira Coin Trading

