Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.77. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 17,232 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

