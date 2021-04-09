iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.1%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.77. 1,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

