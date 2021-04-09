Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,886 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Itron worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $92.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

