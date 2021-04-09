Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Itron worth $84,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Itron by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 584,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $92.70 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

