ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.07

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.07 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 124.03 ($1.62). ITV shares last traded at GBX 122.75 ($1.60), with a volume of 4,198,791 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).
The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.07.
ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
