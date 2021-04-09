ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.07

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.07 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 124.03 ($1.62). ITV shares last traded at GBX 122.75 ($1.60), with a volume of 4,198,791 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.07.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

