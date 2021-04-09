IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,552 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.40% of IVERIC bio worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $551.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

