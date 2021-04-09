J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBHT stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.