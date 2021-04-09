J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $149.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

JBHT stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $173.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.69.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

