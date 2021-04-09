J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,116.70

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,116.70 ($14.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,432 ($18.71). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,394 ($18.21), with a volume of 206,347 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,312.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,116.70.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total value of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Insiders have sold 4,378,983 shares of company stock worth $5,036,919,487 over the last 90 days.

About J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

