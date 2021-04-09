J Duncan Smith Sells 215,036 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $6,457,531.08. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

J Duncan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 17,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,119. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,568 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

