Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $92,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $155.55 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

