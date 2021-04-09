Jarvis Network (JRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $518,116.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $518,116.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00617039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.