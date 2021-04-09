JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 1,100

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

JD traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting GBX 872.40 ($11.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,218,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a market cap of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 44.74. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 471.60 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 833.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 814.05.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

