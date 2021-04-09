JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY remained flat at $$12.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

