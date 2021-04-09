Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.69).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock opened at €8.01 ($9.42) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.23 and its 200 day moving average is €6.43. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.