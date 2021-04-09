Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 245 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 245 target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 219.36.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

