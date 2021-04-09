Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.