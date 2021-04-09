Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stake Decreased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,542 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 4.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,340. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

