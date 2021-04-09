Jefferies Financial Group Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $76.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 245,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

