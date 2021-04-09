Jefferies Financial Group Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $57.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of ZION opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,495,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

