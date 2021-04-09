Jefferies Financial Group Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $177.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a market cap of $473.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.